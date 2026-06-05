Maharashtra CM sets deadline for infra projects; asks to ensure fuel supply

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Directing that infrastructure projects must be completed within three to three-and-a-half years under any circumstances, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the tender process should include criteria regarding time taken by contractors to complete past projects. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, Fadnavis also instructed precautions should be taken to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to complete infrastructure projects.
“If contractors delay project completion, it causes losses to the nation and, consequently, the state. Therefore, delays in project completion will not be tolerated under any circumstances. There may be many challenges in completing projects, but agencies must overcome these obstacles and move forward,” said Fadnavis during a review at the CM’s Infrastructure war room meeting held at Sahyadri Guest house.
Fadnavis said that for the prosperity of Maharashtra, it was essential infrastructure development projects are completed expeditiously. The concerned agencies should resolve bottlenecks in project completion. Chief Minister Fadnavis directed that these agencies must ensure projects are completed within the timeframe stipulated for contractors and said agencies should not award any new work to contractors who delay completing projects.
While reviewing the Dharavi Slum Redevelopment project, the Chief Minister said action should be taken to provide relief to entrepreneurs in Dharavi from state GST which will strengthen industries in Dharavi and transform its “informal economy” into a “formal” one. Regarding issues in the tender process for the Dharavi redevelopment, the Chief Minister noted there was no need to approach the Cabinet again and that the agency should discuss and resolve these issues in coordination with relevant departments.
Fadnavis stated that the land acquisition process for the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor should be expedited as the value of surrounding land will increase after this route is constructed. He added that the agency concerned should plan how the state can leverage this increased value. By identifying certain areas around this corridor, the government should make land available and verify the development of specific industries by investors in those areas.
Regarding the redevelopment of BDD chawls at N M Joshi Marg, Naigaon, and Worli, he directed that the redevelopment should begin without delay after paying rent to residents and taking possession of their currently occupied houses.
The CM has directed that the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project should be completed within the stipulated timeline and Goregaon-Mulund twin tunnel project should be completed by January 2029. CM also directed to resolve problems concerning Bandra-Versova Sea Link project.
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