Maharashtra CM sets deadline for infra projects; asks to ensure fuel supply

Directing that infrastructure projects must be completed within three to three-and-a-half years under any circumstances, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the tender process should include criteria regarding time taken by contractors to complete past projects. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, Fadnavis also instructed precautions should be taken to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to complete infrastructure projects.

“If contractors delay project completion, it causes losses to the nation and, consequently, the state. Therefore, delays in project completion will not be tolerated under any circumstances. There may be many challenges in completing projects, but agencies must overcome these obstacles and move forward,” said Fadnavis during a review at the CM’s Infrastructure war room meeting held at Sahyadri Guest house.