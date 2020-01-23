Maharashtra: CM, Sena ministers to visit Ayodhya on completion of 100 days of govt

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya last year along with wife Rasmi and son Aditya. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya last year along with wife Rasmi and son Aditya. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya along with Shiv Sena ministers, on the completion of 100 days of his government in Maharashtra.

This will be Thackeray’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after he took over as Maharashtra chief minister by forging an alliance with the Congress and NCP. Thackeray took oath as CM on November 28.

“The government has started working. It will complete five years with the blessings of Lord Ram. On completion of 100 days of the government, Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings and chart out further course of action,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said. He said the party also wants its alliance partners to visit the temple site.

The Congress, however, has maintained that its leaders do not visit temples for politics and public display. “It is also the Congress’ desire to have a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The issue, which was pending in court, has ended after the Supreme Court’s decision. We don’t go to temples for politics and public display,” Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson, said.

Uddhav’s visit, meanwhile, assumes significance as the BJP has been criticising the Sena for abandoning Hindutva after it joined hands with the Congress and NCP. Also, the announcement comes a day before Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary on Thursday. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will also address a rally Thursday, wherein he is likely to align his party with Hindutva.

Uddhav, along with party MPs, had visited Ayodhya in June last year after Lok Sabha polls and offered prayers and sought blessings. In November 2018, Uddhav had visited Ayodhya and had asked BJP to declare the date of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App