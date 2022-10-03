scorecardresearch
Maharashtra CM security boosted after temple visit

On July 10, Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been provided an additional security cover over the Z+ category security. The police department provided the additional security to the CM after observing that during his Pandharpur visit this July, Shinde readily mixed with the crowd, said a senior police official.

Now, apart from the Z+ security cover, the CM has police personnel from Quick Response Team (QRT) and a few more in plainclothes around him.

Speaking to news channels about threat calls recently, the CM on Sunday said that he has received such threats in the past as well and they won’t stop him from going into the public. He added that the police were doing their job and taking necessary precautions. “Even when I was not the Chief Minister, I had received threats from Naxals, anti-national elements. I am a man of the masses and no one can stop me from being among people,” he said.

