Maharashtra CM reviews works at Chipi airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reviewed the work of Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district. Sources said the airport’s operations can start from March 1 if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gives a go-ahead.

Thackeray held a meeting with the DGCA officers and senior government officials among others. “Last month, the DGCA had asked for certain compliances to be done to start the operations of the airport. All the compliances have been done by the contractor. If there are any other issues that need to be complied with, it will be done at the earliest,” said an official.

The official added that if the DGCA gives its nod, the airport’s operations can begin on March 1.

Sources said Thackeray had held a review meeting of Chipi airport last month as well. Plans were afoot to inaugurate the airport on January 23, on the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Since the DGCA asked for certain compliances, the inauguration could not take place then, the sources added.