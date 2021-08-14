Received WhatsApp threat warning probe by central agencies: Maharashtra CM’s secretary

The Mumbai Police are investigating a complaint lodged by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal secretary Milind Narvekar alleging that he has received a threat on WhatsApp, in which he was allegedly warned that central investigative agencies would be after him if he did not fulfil certain demands.

Narvekar alleged that the WhatsApp message received from an unidentified number issued a threat that if a certain demand was not met, he would face probes by CBI, NIA and ED.

Narvekar lodged a written complaint about it to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, following which the crime branch has been asked to investigate the matter. An officer said that an investigation has begun to nab the suspect.

In the past, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have alleged that central agencies were being used against them to destabilise the government.