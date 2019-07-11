Maharashtra CM orders expansion of Shirdi airport’s terminal building due to rise in passenger traffic

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered that the Shirdi Airport’s terminal building be expanded to accommodate an enhanced passenger traffic.

Inaugurated in October 2017, the airport has witnessed a rapid increase in passenger traffic — almost 2,000 footfall per day, as per official data.

According to sources, a new terminal building will also be constructed as part of the expansion. Once the facility comes up, senior officials said, the airport would be able to provide additional facilities to cater to the enhanced passenger load. However, as construction of the new building is expected to take two to three years, Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered that the existing terminal building be expanded as well.

The Chief Minister issued the orders while presiding over a meeting of the board of directors of the state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) at Sahyadri guesthouse.

Various ongoing projects under UDAN and the Regional Connectivity Schemes were also reviewed at the meeting. The state government plans to set up new airports at Purandar (in Pune), Amravati, Solapur, and Chandrapur, sources said.

Meanwhile, the board of directors approved a proposal to grant a 27-acre land to a defence equipment manufacturing firm — JSR Dynamics Private Limited — in the Multi-modal International Cargo and Airport of Nagpur’s special economic zone.