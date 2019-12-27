Maharashtra CM monitoring Elgaar Parishad case, ‘no injustice to the innocent’: Eknath Shinde

Shinde said the chief minister was personally paying attention to the case. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty) Shinde said the chief minister was personally paying attention to the case. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

DAYS AFTER NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the action taken by the Pune Police against activists of Elgaar Parishad, Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was monitoring the case and there would be “no injustice to the innocent”.

Shinde said the chief minister was personally paying attention to the case. “The chief minister has been getting information on the matter from the Director-General of Police and other senior officers. We will not let any injustice happen to the innocent. If any injustice has happened, then amends will be made. Action will be taken against only those who are guilty,” Shinde told The Indian Express in a brief comment.

On Saturday, Pawar termed the arrest of activists in the Elgaar Parishad case “wrong” and “vengeful” and said he would ask for an SIT to probe the action taken by Pune Police. Pawar had said the SIT could be headed by a senior serving or retired officer or a sitting or retired judge.

“It appears that police misused their powers and we can’t be mute spectators to this. The conduct of the Pune Police Commissioner and some of his aides is highly objectionable. The action of Pune Police is wrong and vengeful,” Pawar had said.

On January 1 last year, violence erupted at an event in Pune to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle that left one dead and several injured.

Alleging that speeches made by people at the Elgaar Parishad, an event organised at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, had instigated the violence in Koregaon Bhima a day later, police filed an FIR against 23 people and arrested nine of them — Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao. The chargesheet further alleged that a letter recovered from one of the arrested accused had revealed an “assassination conspiracy” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police had earlier filed 58 cases against 162 people during a statewide shutdown in January that followed the Bhima-Koregaon clashes.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App