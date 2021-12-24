Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Covid task force, suggests more restrictions

Amid the growing cases of Covid-19 in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the Covid task force on Thursday to take preventive measures to check the spread.

With the coming Christmas and New Year celebrations, Thackeray suggested enforcing stringent guidelines. Restrictions will be imposed on crowd gathering in hotels and restaurants along with weddings and get togethers.

A member of the Covid task force said that no discussion on lockdown or closure of schools was held in the meeting. “If cases keep increasing, certain curbs on travel and timing might be imposed,” said the officer.

For two consecutive days, the state recorded Covid-19 cases above 1,000.

The state government earlier in the day issued guidelines restricting large Christmas celebrations. The guidelines mandate simple Christmas celebrations following Covid-19 protocols and urge citizens to avoid crowding, both inside and outside religious venues. The guidelines specify that churches can permit devotees only uptil 50 per cent of their capacity for the midnight mass on December 24-25 with facilities for sanitisation mandatory. Face masks have to be provided and physical distancing should be followed, the guidelines state. They stipulate fewer choir singers with distancing and separate mics. The advisory says no large gatherings, or programmes attracting crowds shall be allowed.