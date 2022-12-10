scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Maharashtra CM meets Central Railway DRM over progress of MUTP 3 projects

The MUTP projects are jointly funded by the state and the central government.

Shinde assured that he will look into the issues related to these projects. (File)
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday met Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) to discuss various railway improvement projects in Mumbai. During the meeting, the CM discussed the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A like the Kalyan yard segregation of suburban and long-distance trains, Kalyan-Badlapur third and fourth line, Kalyan Asangaon fourth line and Kalva Airoli elevated corridor.

Shinde assured that he will look into the issues related to these projects. The MUTP projects are jointly funded by the state and the central government. Sources said that since funding from the state for the MUTP 3 projects is getting delayed, it is eventually affecting the progress of the projects besides encroachments on project land which is taken care of by the state-run government authorities like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) therefore CM intervention was needed.

For example, the Airoli-Kalva elevated corridor work is affected as MMRDA yet to rehabilitate and resettle the occupants coming in the way of alignment. According to railway officials, once the rehabilitation and resettlement is taken care of the work on the said project will be expedited.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:26:05 am
