Maharashtra: CM-led state cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad airport

The state government Thursday approved the renaming of the Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. The move comes after a renewed demand from the BJP and the MNS to rename Aurangabad City as Sambhaji Nagar in an attempt to corner the ruling coalition.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “There have been continuous demands from elected representatives about the renaming of the airport. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation had also passed a resolution for naming the airport as Dhamrveer Raje Sambhaji Bhosale Airport.

This issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha. So, the state cabinet has given approval for it. After getting the approval Aurangabad of both the Houses of the state legislature, it will be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry,” Thackeray said in a statement in the Legislative Assembly.

The issue of renaming Aurangabad was first raked up by Shive Sena chief late Bal Thackeray, who had at a public rally in 1985 said the name of the city should be changed to “Sambhajinagar” after Shivaji’s son. Aurangabad as per the census has a 30 percent Muslim population. The renaming call had polarised the city and the Sena has been in uninterrupted control of the city corporation since the mid-80s.

The Sena-led Municipal Corporation has passed various resolutions seeking the renaming of the city. The proposal was however struck down by the government in power. The only exception was in 199aa when the Shiv Sena-BJP government ruling Maharashtra issued a notification to rename the city. The notification was, however, challenged in court, which had asked the city to maintain the status quo.

