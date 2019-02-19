Maharashtra CM launches string of projects, promises Bailey bridges for 82 villages cut off during rains

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Monday that more than 80 villages in Gadchiroli district will be connected with Bailey bridges to prevent them from getting cut-off from the headquarters during monsoons.

The Chief Minister was in the district with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate a string of projects ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

“We still soon install Bailey bridges near 82 villages to prevent them from being cut off during rainy season,” the CM said at a programme organised at College of Agriculture, Gadchiroli.

In June last year, several villages in Gadchiroli were cut off from the district headquarters as several overflowing rivers and nullahs submerged the bridges connecting them following heavy rains. Every year, scores of villages in the region remain cut off for days.