Maharashtra CM launches MTDC initiatives to boost tourism

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a string of initiatives of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to boost tourism.

Thackeray launched initiatives such as a new boat club at Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri, a renovated MTDC resort at Sinhagad fort in Pune, and a new website of MTDC that will go live from Wednesday.

MITDC also signed Memoranda of Understanding with online travel companies MakeMyTrip and Goibibo to promote MTDC properties and with M/s SkyHigh India to start skydiving and adventure sports activities. An MoU was also signed with Maharashtra State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Pune, for annual training of MTDC staff.

The CM said the state has a wide variety of destinations to attract domestic and international tourists, which will boost the economy and provide employment to youths. “Two things are required to boost tourism. One is what we can offer to a wider range of tourists. Secondly, we must ensure that we come up with new tourist attractions,” he said.

He said the state has several destinations that can go on world map. “Like Amsterdam’s Tulip Garden, we can also develop tourism around flowers on Kaas Pathar in Satara,” he said.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said these initiatives are aimed at promoting Maharashtra as the most sought-after tourist destination to the world.