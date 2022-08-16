Maharashtra: CM flags off Azadi Express, new Metro train

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday flagged off Azadi Express, a new train which will be added to the fleet on Metro 2A and 7 route, on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Azadi Express is a special initiative by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). “With its 18 trips, the Azadi Express will take the total number of trips to 172. This will reduce the time interval between trips from 12 to about 10 minutes,” said S V R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The train was decorated with images of the Tricolour, Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, historical forts of Maharashtra, and other monuments.

“Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has created a wave of patriotism across the country. Every citizen is participating in the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On this occasion, I salute the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. I admire the work of S V R Srinivas and the MMRDA team for this initiative,” he said. Bhushan Gagrani, Upper Chief Secretary, said, “Passengers should preserve the sanctity of Azadi Express…”