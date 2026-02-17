Maharashtra: CM stays minority status granted to 75 schools in 3 days after Ajit Pawar death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ordered a stay on minority educational institution status approvals granted to 75 schools after it emerged that the clearances were issued in the three days immediately following the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28. Ajit Pawar was in charge of the Minority Development Department. The portfolio is now held by newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
Separately, Sunetra Pawar directed officials to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged irregular grant of minority certificates and take strict action against those responsible.
The controversy erupted after it emerged that 75 institutions were granted minority status between January 28 and February 2. The first certificate was issued at 3.09 pm on January 28, the day Ajit Pawar died in an accident. Seven institutions received minority status that day, with the number rising to 75 over the next three days.
The timing of the approvals, particularly when the state was observing official mourning, triggered questions over how the files were cleared and at whose level the decisions were taken. Reports also indicated that several approvals were issued after regular office hours and that multiple institutions belonging to the same educational groups received minority status on a single day.
Sources said the Chief Minister has directed that all approvals, grants and certifications issued during the period be kept in abeyance pending a detailed review. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to examine whether due procedure was followed and whether any earlier suspension on issuing minority certificates had been formally lifted.
Chairing a review meeting of the Minority Development Department at Sahyadri State Guest House, Sunetra Pawar instructed officials to examine cases where schools were allegedly granted minority status improperly and ensure strict action against the guilty.
“The department must function in a transparent and people-oriented manner. If certificates have been issued in the wrong way, the matter must be investigated in depth and responsibility fixed,” she said.
“The Chief Minister has sought a comprehensive report on the entire sequence of events. If any irregularity or procedural lapse is found, stern action will be taken against those responsible,” a senior official said. State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan termed the episode “deeply disturbing” and demanded a high-level inquiry, including a CID probe.
“Granting minority status to 75 institutions within such a short span raises serious questions. The entire process must be examined thoroughly. If any irregularity is found, strict action should be taken against the officials responsible and CID probe must be conducted,” Khan said.
He said the commission would seek detailed records of the approvals and review similar cases across the state. He also demanded criminal cases against officials found responsible and said the commission would initiate a review of over 8,500 minority institutions statewide. Khan added that minority status granted to two schools in Akola district had already been cancelled after irregularities were found.
Minority status grants educational institutions exemptions from certain provisions of the Right to Education Act, including the 25 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections, and provides greater autonomy in administration and appointments.
