Maharashtra: CM stays minority status granted to 75 schools in 3 days after Ajit Pawar death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday ordered a stay on minority educational institution status approvals granted to 75 schools after it emerged that the clearances were issued in the three days immediately following the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28. Ajit Pawar was in charge of the Minority Development Department. The portfolio is now held by newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Separately, Sunetra Pawar directed officials to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged irregular grant of minority certificates and take strict action against those responsible.

The controversy erupted after it emerged that 75 institutions were granted minority status between January 28 and February 2. The first certificate was issued at 3.09 pm on January 28, the day Ajit Pawar died in an accident. Seven institutions received minority status that day, with the number rising to 75 over the next three days.