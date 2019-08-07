Maharashtra CM Fadnavis reschedules yatra, Cabinet meeting today

A day after the Opposition targeted him for continuing with his political campaign amid a flood-like situation in several parts of the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rescheduled his ongoing Mahajanadesh Yatra and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Fadnavis has convened a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday morning to discuss the flood situation. According to officials in the CMO, he will leave for Buldhana to resume the yatra after the meeting.

On Monday, a Congress party delegation led by state unit’s campaign committee chairman Nana Patole and Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad had targeted Fadnavis for his absence from Maharashtra, demanding action against him under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 for dereliction of duty, an allegation that the CMO had rubbished arguing that he had been continuously monitoring the situation.

Torrential rains have hit normal life in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune among other districts in the last few days.