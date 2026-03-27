Zirwal video will have to be authenticated, appropriate action will follow if wrongdoing is proved: CM

Fadnavis said, “There was nothing to substantiate Zirwal's connect with the bribery case." (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The controversial video showing NCP cabinet minister Narhari Zirwal with a transwoman will have to be verified, and if the video after authentication establishes facts, the government will follow up the matter and take appropriate action, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, Fadnavis said, “Zirwal spoke to me over telephone. He informed me that the video was fabricated by stitching three to four different clippings.” I have asked him to file a complaint. The authenticity of the video has to be ascertained through probe, he said.

According to Fadnavis, “If the video brings facts which shows minister doing any wrong, I will discuss the same with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and take appropriate action.”