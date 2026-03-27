Zirwal video will have to be authenticated, appropriate action will follow if wrongdoing is proved: CM

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The controversial video showing NCP cabinet minister Narhari Zirwal with a transwoman will have to be verified, and if the video after authentication establishes facts, the government will follow up the matter and take appropriate action, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
Speaking to media persons, Fadnavis said, “Zirwal spoke to me over telephone. He informed me that the video was fabricated by stitching three to four different clippings.” I have asked him to file a complaint. The authenticity of the video has to be ascertained through probe, he said.
According to Fadnavis, “If the video brings facts which shows minister doing any wrong, I will discuss the same with Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and take appropriate action.”
Fadnavis’s response came to growing demand from opposition parties seeking resignation of NCP minister Zirwal in the wake of objectionable video. However, nobody has verified the video as authentic.
Making it clear that government will not support any wrongdoing, CM said, “Zirwal informed me that the video was not correct. It was made by stitching 3 to 4 different clips to create sensation and tarnish his image. He has demanded investigation in the same. Accordingly, he has been advised to file a complaint. After that Sunetra Pawar and me will take a decision on resignation of Zirwal, who holds food and drug administration portfolio.”
For the past 48 hours, a video is being widely circulated showing Zirwal allegedly in an objectionable position with a transwoman at his official residence.
On his part, Zirwal said, “Somebody had deliberately tried to create a video to tarnish my image.”
The video has been a setback to the NCP. Earlier, at least two NCP ministers, Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate, had to resign for two separate incidents. While Munde resigned following his close aide Walmik Karad’s role in Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Kokate was convicted by Nashik district court over forged documents and illegal acquisition of two flats under the Chief Minister’s discretionary quota by forging documents.
Zirwal is a four-time MLA from Dindori in the Nashik district and a former deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Earlier last month, Zirwal’s department came into spotlight as an FDA clerk was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.
However, Fadnavis said, “There was nothing to substantiate Zirwal’s connect with the bribery case.”
Commenting on the ongoing investigation into Nashik godman Ashok Kharat’s case, the chief minister said, “Women victims who were trapped are coming forward to register a complaint. All those who are involved will have to face serious consequences and appropriate action.”
“There is no question of letting off anybody. Everybody who has a role or participated in the crime will be subjected to investigation and stern action,” he said.
“However, action cannot follow merely based on photographs. The crime has to be substantiated directly or indirectly,” he added.
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