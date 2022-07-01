Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to return to Mumbai to hold disaster management meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Goa early on Friday, is set to go back to Mumbai to hold a disaster management meeting after heavy rains lashed the city.

Shinde, who held a meeting with the rebel MLAs from his faction of the Shiv Sena in the morning, was expected to reach Mumbai by Friday evening.

“There is heavy rain in Mumbai, so even though there are important political discussions to be had here, he is leaving for a meeting he has called, for disaster management. He is leaving because otherwise our opponents will accuse him of staying in Goa for tourism,” said Deepak Kesarkar, senior legislator and spokesperson for the breakaway Sena faction backing Shinde.

Kesarkar, who is still at the Taj Resort and Convention centre in Dona Paula with the rebel MLAs, spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon.

The rebel MLAs came in for a lot of criticism after videos of them dancing inside the hotel in Goa emerged on social media after Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. Some of the MLAs and their supporters were even seen jumping on a table and dancing.

“Sometimes, in the delirium of happiness, some people make mistakes. With a big heart, we admit these mistakes. Shindesaheb spoke to all the MLAs this morning and he said that the way they lost control yesterday, cannot happen again. As representatives of the people, we should show maturity and never do anything that will give Maharashtra a bad name,” Kesarkar said.

Shinde, who was welcomed with flowers by his supporting MLAs early on Friday morning, was also congratulated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who greeted him with flowers early on Friday.

Kesarkar said that Shinde had decided to make Maharashtra “suicide free” on the occasion of Krishi Divas on Friday. Maharashtra has witnessed many farmer suicides and he has decided that he will work to put an end to this, Kesarkar said.

The MLAs, who have been staying at the Goa hotel since Wednesday night, are expected to stay there until Sunday as Shinde will have to prove majority in the legislative assembly on Monday. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “The floor test is now just a formality. With the BJP and 50 of us, the number comes to about 175. The picture is quite clear,” he said.