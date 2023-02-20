Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde starts Shiv Sena takeover process, asserts rights to party funds, office and office bearers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a working committee meeting of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, initiating the process of a complete takeover of the party, including access to party funds.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday handed the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led faction thus giving it a legitimate right to lead the organisation in Maharashtra.

Shinde, who is the leader of Shiv Sena, has now initiated the process of a complete takeover from Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MLA and party chief whip Bharat Gogawale said that so far there is no decision on staking claim on party funds. “We have convened a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). We will discuss all these aspects in the meeting. A decision on taking over other offices will also be discussed in the meeting and accordingly, the next plan of action will be decided. So far we have not claimed the funds,” he said.

Earlier, Shinde-led Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar had said that they are not going to stake claim over the party funds and bank accounts.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena also took charge of the party office in the state Assembly.

A senior cabinet minister from the Shinde faction said, “We are doing everything within the constitutional, legislative and legal framework. Since the first day, we have maintained that we are Shiv Sena. We had not walked out of the party. With the ECI decision, our stand has been vindicated.”

Of the total 56 Shiv Sena MLAs, 40 had switched loyalties to Shinde. And out of 18 MPs, 12 had joined Shinde. In the state Assembly, the Shinde-led party got the nod.

However, the Shinde faction’s decision to convene a working committee meeting and claim rights over party funds has invited a strong reaction from Uddhav Thackeray’s party. “It is clearly a case of causing harassment to Thackeray and his followers. What right do they have to convene a working committee meeting of Shiv Sena? How can they claim party funds?” Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Harshal Pradhan said.

After the Shiv Sena split, the Shinde faction was given the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena with ‘sword and shield’ as its symbol. Similarly, the Thackeray-led party got Shiv Sena (UBT) and a ‘flaming torch’ as its symbol. Suddenly, ECI has now awarded Shiv Sena and bow and arrow to the Shinde camp. And now they are claiming rights to office bearers and party funds which is not their right.