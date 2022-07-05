Will reduce VAT on fuel soon: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state Assembly on Monday. A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

The erstwhile MVA government did not slash VAT on fuel, which was severely criticised by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who was then the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Addressing mediapersons in the Vidhan Bhavan, Shinde said, “Some states reduced VAT after the Centre did the same, some states did not. Maharashtra did not reduce VAT. The PM had made an appeal and we will do this. Our government will reduce VAT and take steps to reduce the burden on the people. A decision will be taken in the Cabinet soon.”

In May, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Centre will back us and help will always be given. Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Centre will help in development (works). Hence, when Centre and state are ruled by the same party, the pace of development is faster,” Shinde said.

On rebels MLAs sealing Shiv Sena office in Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday, Shinde said, “Now, I have told the Secretariat to remove the seal so that the staff can go inside. We don’t want to take over now.”

He went on to say that action would be taken against those MLAs who had voted against party chief whip Bharatsheth Gogawale’s order. Asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar claiming that the Shinde-Fadnavis government wont last beyond six months, the CM said, “…What Pawar says does not happen… Our government will last for two-and-a-half years and we will get more than 200 seats in the 2024 state elections.”

On the decisions taken by the MVA while exiting office, Shinde said. “Not all decisions taken by the earlier government will be reversed. Those not in consonance with rules or with made bad intent will be reversed. We will study them.”

Fadnavis, meanwhile, said a motion expressing faith in Speaker Rahul Narwekar was passed in the House on Monday.

“The Speaker was elected at 12.01 pm and at 12.02 pm on Sunday, a no confidence motion was brought by the Opposition against the Speaker… Since Eknath Shinde has been recognised as the legislature party leader, the other group felt that the whip of the Shinde group would be applicable. If this was violated, the other group would face action. They did not want to be heard by the Speaker… If a no confidence motion is brought, the Speaker can’t hear petitions. So, we passed a resolution expressing faith in the Speaker. If the Shinde group wants, the other group can face action,” he added.