Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde convenes meeting with Maratha organisations on reservation

The government is under pressure to implement welfare schemes to facilitate better education and employment opportunities to poor Marathas in the state.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has convened a meeting with Maratha organisations on Thursday to discuss the controversial Maratha reservation issue.

“Shinde will discuss the Maratha reservation issue with various organisations and see what welfare measures the government should initiate in the interim period,” a highly placed source revealed.

All political parties in Maharashtra, cutting across ideological differences, have always unanimously supported Maratha reservation. In 2018, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had after adequate consultations with all party leaders taken the initiative to create a law to accommodate Marathas under the socially and economically backward class.

As against the proposed 16 per cent quota recommended by the state government, the Bombay High Court had upheld 13 and 12 per cent Maratha reservation in jobs and education, respectively. But the matter was challenged through public interest litigations (PILs) in the Supreme Court, which then scrapped the reservation.

The state was confronted with two challenges. One, to substantiate how Marathas were socially backward, which is mandatory as per constitutional provisions for reservation. Second, reservation to Marathas would amount to violation of the 50 per cent quota limit.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:47:50 pm
