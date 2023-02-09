scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to inaugurate Thane’s Kopri ROB today

To decongest traffic on the Eastern Express Highway, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had undertaken the widening of Kopri ROB.

Kopri bridge innaugarationThe existing 2+2 lane bridge was expanded to a 4+4 lane, which officials say will benefit small and heavy vehicles on the expressway and will reduce traffic congestion. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
Thane’s Kopri Road Overbridge (ROB) will be opened for traffic from Thursday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates the bridge at around 1.30 pm.

The opening up of Thane Kopari ROB, which is being done on Chief Minister Shinde’s birthday, will ease traffic congestion on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and it will facilitate pedestrians crossing the highway, officials said.

To decongest traffic on the Eastern Express Highway, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had undertaken the widening of Kopri ROB. The existing 2+2 lane bridge was expanded to a 4+4 lane, which officials say will benefit small and heavy vehicles on the expressway and will reduce traffic congestion.

Local residents said the Kopari bridge was ready but was not opened to the public since it was planned to be inaugurated on CM Shinde’s birthday. They also asked whether it was fair to keep such roads closed to traffic despite being ready just because the bridge was to be inaugurated on CM’s birthday.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 258 crore, this project includes a vehicular underpass connecting Naupada junction to Dnyansadhana College and the proposed new Kopri station. The construction of the FOB facility for pedestrians to cross the Eastern Express Highway, and the improvement of a box nullah, which will provide a drainage facility for a stormwater drain from the existing Chikhalwadi Nallaa to Sathewadi Nalla, was also undertaken under the project.

Kopri Bridge is a vital link between Thane and Mumbai along the Eastern Express Highway.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:48 IST
