Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde holds review meet on flood situation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday convened a meeting at the Mantralaya on the flood situation in various parts of the state.

Reviewing the situation in Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur districts, Shinde interacted with their District Collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers, and police Superintendents. As per a government press note, 2,600 persons were shifted in Chandrapur due to flood in Wardha river.

The CM asked the officers to ensure that silt accumulated in various rivers was removed and also told the authorities to arrest the spread of communicable diseases.

He told officials that the kin of the deceased must get immediate help. He also asked the officials to complete the panchnama of fields so that help can be given to farmers.

Meanwhile, the Army was deployed in the Vidarbha region to support the evacuation and rescue of villagers from flood affected areas. A team from Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee reached the area on July 19 night while another was on standby. It began a rescue operation at Mangaon village in Chandrapur district, which was completely cut off due to floods, early on Wednesday. By the afternoon, 113 villagers had been evacuated to safer areas.