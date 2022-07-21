scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde holds review meet on flood situation

The CM asked the officers to ensure that silt accumulated in various rivers was removed and also told the authorities to arrest the spread of communicable diseases.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 3:58:25 am
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday convened a meeting at the Mantralaya on the flood situation in various parts of the state.

Reviewing the situation in Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur districts, Shinde interacted with their District Collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers, and police Superintendents. As per a government press note, 2,600 persons were shifted in Chandrapur due to flood in Wardha river.

The CM asked the officers to ensure that silt accumulated in various rivers was removed and also told the authorities to arrest the spread of communicable diseases.

He told officials that the kin of the deceased must get immediate help. He also asked the officials to complete the panchnama of fields so that help can be given to farmers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Army was deployed in the Vidarbha region to support the evacuation and rescue of villagers from flood affected areas. A team from Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee reached the area on July 19 night while another was on standby. It began a rescue operation at Mangaon village in Chandrapur district, which was completely cut off due to floods, early on Wednesday. By the afternoon, 113 villagers had been evacuated to safer areas.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement