Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urges governor to reject Uddhav’s list for MLC seats

The Shinde-Fadnavis government will likely submit 12 names to be appointed as MLCs by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The move came two months after Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled and toppled the Thackeray-led MVA government by joining hands with the BJP(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to cancel the 12 names former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had proposed for vacant Members of Legislative Council seats, a source said Saturday.

According to sources, the governor is likely to accept Shinde’s request, dealing a major blow to Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will submit a list of 12 people to be appointed by the governor as MLCs.

“CM Shinde has written a letter to the governor asking him to withdraw the names the MVA had proposed to be appointed as MLCs. So a new list is going to be given to the governor by the Shinde faction and the BJP. The Shinde faction and the BJP will now decide who the 12 members appointed by the governor to the Legislative Council will be,” the source said.

Also Read |Maharashtra CM should avoid confrontation, be more accommodative: Sharad Pawar

The move came two months after Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled and toppled the Thackeray-led MVA government by joining hands with the BJP.

Over the two and a half years of its rule, the MVA had given the list of MLC nominees twice, but Governor Koshyari refused to accept them citing technicalities or legal issues. The matter also reached court after it snowballed into a controversy.

The MVA then alleged Koshyari had been acting on behalf of the BJP, which was in the Opposition in the state but in power at the Centre.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:39:54 pm
