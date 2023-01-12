scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs civic bodies to start recruitment to 40,000 vacant positions on war footing

CM Eknath Shinde also directed the officials to pay special attention to improving the quality of schools and health services as well as tax collection.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Listen to this article
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs civic bodies to start recruitment to 40,000 vacant positions on war footing
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wednesday directed officials to start the recruitment to 40,000 of the 55,000 vacant job posts in all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats immediately and instructed all the civic bodies to pay special attention to improving the quality of schools and health services.

Shinde held a meeting with the chief executives of all municipal corporations and ‘A’ class municipalities at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai and instructed them to complete all the service-related matters and start the recruitment process on a war footing.

“The Integrated Development Control and Promotion Rules have been implemented in December 2020. The chief minister asked officials to use the app-based system ‘BPMS-Online’ and ‘BPMS TP-Client’ for building construction permission. He also spoke about the need for municipalities to take efforts to improve the quality of school nutrition along with education by taking workshops for teachers and training them, “an official said.

More from Mumbai

Shinde also told all civic bodies to keep a special emphasis on property tax and water tax collection, the official added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:30 IST
Next Story

45 people, including 9 minors, killed in 2019 Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi Police tells HC

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close