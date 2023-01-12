Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs civic bodies to start recruitment to 40,000 vacant positions on war footing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Wednesday directed officials to start the recruitment to 40,000 of the 55,000 vacant job posts in all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats immediately and instructed all the civic bodies to pay special attention to improving the quality of schools and health services.

Shinde held a meeting with the chief executives of all municipal corporations and ‘A’ class municipalities at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai and instructed them to complete all the service-related matters and start the recruitment process on a war footing.

“The Integrated Development Control and Promotion Rules have been implemented in December 2020. The chief minister asked officials to use the app-based system ‘BPMS-Online’ and ‘BPMS TP-Client’ for building construction permission. He also spoke about the need for municipalities to take efforts to improve the quality of school nutrition along with education by taking workshops for teachers and training them, “an official said.

Shinde also told all civic bodies to keep a special emphasis on property tax and water tax collection, the official added.