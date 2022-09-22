Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde chairs wildlife board meeting, many proposals cleared

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired the 19th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) on Wednesday, days after some key environmentalists appointed by the earlier government were removed from it. Shinde was present for only a part of the meeting, asking Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to join later.

Only two environmentalists, Aneesh Andheria and Bombay Natural History society director Bibash Pandav, were invited for the SWBL meeting whose agenda was reportedly circulated at the last minute.

Mungantiwar told The Indian Express, “What’s important is decisions taken by us. Who is there in the committee is not important. We also took a decision to increase mitigation fund from 2 per cent to 4 per cent.” However, the press release did not mention the projects cleared.

Environmentalist Kishor Rithe of the Satpuda Foundation, who was a part of the board earlier, said, “I have not seen the government resolution on constitution of a new board. So this must be a different meeting on wildlife issues.”

As per the agenda of the meeting [IE has a copy], one of the proposals cleared was diversion of 413 hectares of reserve forest in Hirapur, Govindpur, and Pimparwadi in Pandharkawda division of Yavatmal circle which is also in the tiger corridors of Tipeshwar and Kanhargaon wildlife sanctuary and Tipeshwar and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The proposal has faced stiff opposition earlier as it will involve felling of 17,719 trees. This will be done for a mega industrial project. This will involve cutting of 17,719 trees.

Andheria said while clearing the proposal, they had mentioned the plantation along the river in the area. Another proposal cleared is the 400 kv Vikhroli transmission Line for strengthening of Mumbai transmission system. It will travel through the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

The SBWL also cleared nearly a hectare of land for the construction of rope suspension sky walk bridge in the buffer zone of Melghat tiger reserve. The upgrade of Nilajphata-Pauni-Bhandara in Bhandara district is close to Umred –Paoni- Karhandla- Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Advertisement

The proposal for a third railway line from Darekasa-Salekasa station in Gondia district will require diversion of 34.19 hectares in tiger corridor of Navegaon -Nagzira Tiger Reserve and Kanha Tiger Reserve. But this area is outside the protected areas and eco-sensitive zone.

Likewise, the proposal for construction of a new broad gauge between Wadsa – Gadchiroli Railway line forest area diversion of 83.431 ha was cleared. The area is in Kanha- Navegaon -Nagzira – Tadoba-Andhari-Indravati Tiger Reserve as per the Tiger Corridors of Eastern Vidarbha Land Scape report. It will require 71.722 hectares of forest of which 16 hectares fall in the corridor. The SBWL also cleared proposal for diversion of 14 hectares of land for upgrade of Nagpur-Katol-Warud State National Highway NH-353 in Pench-Bor-Melghat Tiger Corridor.