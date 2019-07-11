Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis vows to build 19 lakh houses by 2022

BY 2022, the state government has decided to construct 19 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY), which promises housing for every resident across urban and rural areas.

The state government has provided multiple housing projects that cater to urban, rural and backward classes under the PMAY. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting to review and set new targets under this scheme for urban as well as rural Maharashtra.

Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was also present at the meeting, where the target and challenges were discussed.

To date, 11.44 lakh houses for rural and 7.35 lakh for urban have been approved under the PMAY. According to the state government, a dedicated cell to monitor the project’s progress for keeping pace with the deadline will be set up for PMAY. At the meeting, it was also suggested that the housing projects undertaken through public and private partnerships should be provided basic amenities such as electricity and water.

According to state government, it has decided to promote housing projects with the help of the construction workers corporation fund and PMAY so as to accommodate the housing issues faced by labourers.

It was also suggested that the model of kamgaar societies, which are colonies for labourers, will be replicated and that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) should provide dedicated housing colonies for police, for which the state government will provide the loan.

Fadnavis said, “In rural Maharashtra, 77 per cent “gharkul” housing projects sanctioned under PMAY have been completed. Besides, the government has decided to regularise existing dwellings on government land which have been encroached upon.”