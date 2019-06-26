Maharashtra: CM to order strong action against trolls after Congress leader ‘abused’ on Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell will be directed to take strong action against “trolls” who had “threatened” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Twitter over the past week.

On June 21, Sawant, who is a general secretary with the state Congress, had posted a “sarcastic tweet” about ministers in the state government. Soon, Sawant said, trolls, who called themselves “supporters of the BJP”, put up abusive posts about him on Twitter, in which they also “threatened” him and his family.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue during the Zero Hour and demanded a strict action be taken against the people from whose accounts the offensive posts were made.

Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department, said such trolling won’t be tolerated. He said the “Cyber Crime Cell (of Mumbai Police) will be directed to take action against the culprits”. Fadnavis also said “there was a need to tighten cyber laws and ensure that such abuse stops”. He added, “In recent times, there has been an increase in use of abusive language on social media. Laws in this regard need to be strengthened. The government will look to remove the ambiguities and strictest action would be taken against everyone irrespective of their political affiliation.”