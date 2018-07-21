Maharashtra CM in Assembly: Development Plan to boost commercial activities, create jobs

“The Coastal Zone Management Plan will be approved by the Centre within 15 days,” the CM said. (File) “The Coastal Zone Management Plan will be approved by the Centre within 15 days,” the CM said. (File)

The Mumbai Development Plan (DP), which provides higher Floor Space Index (FSI), will boost commercial activities and generate higher employment in the financial capital of India, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

While revealing that the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) will get approval from the Centre within 15 days, Fadnavis said, “The Mumbai DP is an outcome of collective wisdom. There is no compromise on open spaces. On the contrary, Mumbai DP has helped create additional 42 acres of open space.”

While admitting that some bold decisions have been mandated to set commercial activities in momentum, the CM said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of India. But over the years, commercial activities had slowed down. This adversely impacted the service sectors and employment.”

Almost 70 per cent of Mumbai is non-buildable. All development has to be done within the 30 per cent.

The Mumbai Development Plan 2034 offers way to create more space for residential and commercial buildings. It will address multiple factors. While giving impetus to economy and employment, it will safeguard the environment. The provisions pave way for creating larger stock of affordable houses, he said.

Fadnavis justified the decision to allow higher FSI upto 5 in the island city for the development of commercial properties.

Earlier, permissible FSI was 1.33 for the island city. However, for Mumbai suburbs, the new FSI will be upto 2.5 and 5 for residential and commercial buildings, respectively. The existing FSI for residential and commercial buildings in suburbs was 2 and 2.5 respectively.

The FSI determines the extent to which construction can be undertaken on a plot based on the ratio of the total built-up area of a plot.

“The Coastal Zone Management Plan will be approved by the Centre within 15 days,” the CM said. The decision will help in developing projects along the coastal zone.

The statistics show 40 per cent habitable area in Mumbai comes under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). In absence of CZMP and the Centre’s permission, development has been thwarted. As such an area, which comes under CRZ and follows 1967-development control norms, does not allow higher FSI and transfer of development rights.

However, Fadnavis clarified that there had been no question of allowing development on salt pan, marshy land and mangroves. The government will not compromise on environmental aspects, he added.

The CM also advocated for separate development control regulations for the Koliwadas (fishermen colonies). “A separate DCR with adequate provisions to demarcate Koliwadias, Gaothans and Adivasi padas (tribal ghettoes) has been approved,” Fadnavis said.

