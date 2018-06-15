Maharashtra CM Devdendra Fadnavis, Michael Bloomberg discuss fintech startups, road safety project

Bloomberg presented a book to Fadnavis titled Climate of Hope. Bloomberg presented a book to Fadnavis titled Climate of Hope.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Michael Bloomberg in New York to discuss various financial and infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Top on the agenda was the partnership between Bloomberg and the Maharashtra government to promote fintech startups in Mumbai.

Bloomberg – philanthropist, three-term mayor of New York, owner of global financial services, mass media and software company Bloomberg L.P. – expressed his intention to jointly work with the state government in promoting fintech startups in Mumbai.

At the meeting, Fadnavis apprised Bloomberg about the state government’s fintech policy. While describing the outcome of the meeting as very friendly and forward-looking, Fadnavis said, “Bloomberg has expressed intention to work jointly with fintech startups in Mumbai.” Another area of mutual collaboration, which was initiated in 2015, relates to infrastructure and road safety, which was reviewed at the meeting. Fadnavis said, “In the area of road safety, there has been substantial progress. The initiative between New York and Maharashtra has brought good results. The number of deaths caused by road accidents has gone down.” In February 2015, Bloomberg signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to promote road safety in the state. Mumbai was among 10 cities in the world where Bloomberg Philanthropies agreed to adopt best road safety practices.

The chief minister, who is on a tour of the US and Canada to consolidate economic partnerships with various foreign heads and companies, reached New York on Wednesday. At the end of the meeting, Bloomberg presented a book to Fadnavis titled “Climate of Hope”.

Earlier, India’s Consul General to New York Sandeep Chakravorty accorded a warm welcome to Fadnavis when he arrived at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

