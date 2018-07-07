Maharashtra CM calls for bigger investment in medical sector

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today called for bigger investment in the medical sector to ensure affordable health services to people. He was speaking at the inauguration of Reliance Hospital at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.

The Ayushman Bharat initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide relief to 50 crore people and hospitals like Reliance should contribute to this “Modi Care” by providing better health services to people, Fadnavis said. He added that the government was making efforts to provide high quality, affordable public health infrastructure.

“Due to a significant increase in diagnostic centres and facilities in the last few years, treatment is available for various diseases. Today, in our country, especially in Mumbai, the number of patients coming from other countries for medical treatment has increased,” he said.

“Everybody, irrespective of financial capability, should get good health services. Therefore, the bigger investment in the medical sector is needed to ensure affordable health services to people,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said that, in view of a growing number of cancer cases, more treatment centres were the need of the hour. He informed that Maharashtra had the highest number of cancer cases after Uttar Pradesh.

