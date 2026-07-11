Maharashtra CM buzz: Raut says Fadnavis could move to Delhi, Bawankule may fill in

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Saturday triggered fresh political speculation over Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s possible move to Delhi.

Neither leader claimed that Fadnavis was certain to move to the Centre, but both said such a possibility existed.

“If Devendra Fadnavis goes to Delhi, I believe (BJP minister) Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s name will be considered for the chief minister’s post. In fact, it is my assessment that Fadnavis himself would recommend Bawankule’s name,” Raut said.

“Bawankule appears to be the most suitable leader from Vidarbha after Fadnavis. He keeps communication with everyone and carries people along,” he added.