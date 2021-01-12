Maharashtra: CM asks various agencies to coordinate for vaccination programme

Thackeray held a meeting with the state’s health department and the Covid task force on the availability of the vaccine, its proper transportation, storage and preparation for giving vaccination.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed the state administration to coordinate with all concerned agencies as per Centre’s directions for the successful implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Thackeray held a meeting with the state’s health department and the Covid task force on the availability of the vaccine, its proper transportation, storage and preparation for giving vaccination. Before meeting the state officials, Thackeray attended a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with chief ministers of various states about the vaccination programme that will start from January 16.

“The vaccination programme in our country will be the largest in the world. The state has also completed preparations for it and all the agencies should coordinate to make the campaign a success,” said Thackeray.

He added that in the first phase, health workers in priority group one and the police, sanitation workers, Central Reserve Force personnel with others in the second group will be vaccinated. “Officials should pay careful attention to the distribution of vaccines across the state, their transportation and ensure that they are kept at the right temperature,” the CM said, adding that the Covid-19 precautionary rules will have to be followed even after the start of vaccination programme.