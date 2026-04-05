‘In talks with urban development dept to mandate green construction’: Maharashtra Climate Action Cell head details cooling action plan

From intense heatwaves in March to incessant showers over the past week, Maharashtra has been experiencing the effects of extreme weather. In an interview with The Indian Express, Abhijit Ghorpade, director of the State Climate Action Cell of the Environment and Climate Change department, discusses the vagaries of weather, the 15 districts most vulnerable to heat, and the ambitious goal of outpacing the national net-zero timeline.

In March, Mumbai reeled under four separate heatwave events. Further, the IMD has forecast an above-normal number of heatwave days this summer across most parts of India. As extreme temperatures increase, how is the state’s climate cell planning to address heatwaves?



Abhijit Ghorpade: Our analysis shows that the number of hot and extreme days has doubled over the last 50 years, with both days and nights getting warmer. In light of our findings, we have included a state cooling action plan in our climate change plan. We aim to provide thermal comfort for people living in large cities, especially in the mass and affordable housing sectors such as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

We are currently working to implement some suggestions for constructing green buildings and to discuss our plans with the Urban Development department to introduce state-level guidelines. The idea is to introduce changes to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) and building codes to promote the use of sustainable construction materials and make buildings greener.

In our research, we also found that 15 districts in Maharashtra are most vulnerable to the impacts of heatwaves, of which 11 are in Vidarbha, 2 in Marathwada, and 2 in Khandesh. Since these districts are more vulnerable, our efforts are concentrated here. While 12 districts already have action plans, we are also developing plans for the other three. In Vidarbha’s Amravati, we have also introduced a cool roof policy, which is now incorporated into the municipal bylaws.

Over the last week, the state also experienced severe thunderstorms and record-breaking rainfall. The unusually heavy rain has affected nearly 29 districts of the city, causing massive crop damage. What have your observations been when it comes to extreme rain events?

Abhijit Ghorpade: When we analysed the trends of the past five decades in our State Climate Action Plan, it was found that Maharashtra faces significant exposure to extreme floods, with more than 30 per cent of districts being vulnerable, and in the past decade, there has been a four-fold increase in the occurrence of flood events. Furthermore, we are now observing extreme rainfall in short bursts, exceeding 100 mm in a single day.

Unseasonal rains, as in Pune recently, are causing flash floods. In urban areas like Mumbai, where natural water bodies have been encroached upon, the risks of flooding have become even greater. What makes Mumbai even more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change is its geography: it lies on a narrow coastal plain between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats.

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Amid rising flood risks, we have recommended basin-level flood mapping, installation of flood monitoring stations, and implementation of multi-hazard early warning systems as adaptive strategies for all talukas.

Last week, the centre approved the revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which seeks to reduce emissions by 47 per cent from 2005 levels by 2035. What is your take on it?

Abhijit Ghorpade: While the country looks at 2070 as the year for net zero, being the most progressive state in the country, where we contribute the most to national GDP, our target should be higher. Therefore, while we are aligned with the, we have set an aspirational target of becoming net zero in Maharashtra by 2050.

All the AMRUT cities, including urban and rural pockets, are committed to this goal. Climate change is a race against time, so our objective is to achieve our sustainable goals as quickly as possible.



The NDC also speaks of creating a carbon sink through large-scale afforestation. But in Mumbai and other urban cities, infrastructure works widely impact the existing green cover. How can the administration find a balance between infrastructure and environmental protection?



Abhijit Ghorpade: While green cover, open spaces and water bodies work as important carbon sinks, Mumbai faces tremendous pressure owing to urbanisation and dense population demands. Since we face geographical challenges, we have been widely exploring plantation techniques such as Miyawaki and bamboo implementation. Across the state, we are encouraging the use of bamboo in construction, and the government has also released a bamboo policy.