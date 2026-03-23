Maharashtra clears SGNP eco-sensitive zone plan, pushes sustainable tourism

THE MAHARASHTRA government has approved the draft Zonal Master Plan for the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, paving the way for regulated development and a calibrated push for eco-tourism in one of the city’s most fragile green belts.
A government resolution issued on March 20 by the revenue and forest department formalised the plan under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, making adherence to its guidelines mandatory. Any future changes will require prior state approval.
The ESZ, first notified in December 2016, required the state to prepare a zonal plan in consultation with local stakeholders. The draft, prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation along with other agencies, was opened for public feedback in August 2025 before being submitted for final clearance earlier this year.
Data in the plan highlights the mixed land-use character of the ESZ: only 34% (2,032 hectares) is forested, while 66% remains non-forest or developed. This includes land under commercial use (138 hectares), industry (146 hectares), slums (184 hectares), and residential use (256 hectares), with small portions allocated to public utilities and transport.
Officials said the plan seeks to regulate such land use to minimise ecological damage while enabling sustainable livelihoods.
The blueprint lays down strict safeguards, including a ban on ‘red category’ (highly polluting) industries, protection of water bodies and better management of encroachments and slums. It also proposes a boundary wall for the park, conservation of cultural heritage sites, and improved groundwater and catchment management.
The plan mandates periodic revision every 10 years to keep pace with changing environmental and urban needs.
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A major focus of the plan is structured eco-tourism. It proposes eco-lodges, nature trails, learning centres, and observation decks, alongside tighter visitor controls such as regulated vehicle entry and eco-friendly transport options.
“Through careful tourism planning and effective visitor management, SGNP’s attractions can remain accessible and ecologically sustainable for future generations,” the plan states.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
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