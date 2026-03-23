Maharashtra clears SGNP eco-sensitive zone plan, pushes sustainable tourism

The plan mandates periodic revision every 10 years to keep pace with changing environmental and urban needs. (File photo)

THE MAHARASHTRA government has approved the draft Zonal Master Plan for the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, paving the way for regulated development and a calibrated push for eco-tourism in one of the city’s most fragile green belts.

A government resolution issued on March 20 by the revenue and forest department formalised the plan under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, making adherence to its guidelines mandatory. Any future changes will require prior state approval.

The ESZ, first notified in December 2016, required the state to prepare a zonal plan in consultation with local stakeholders. The draft, prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation along with other agencies, was opened for public feedback in August 2025 before being submitted for final clearance earlier this year.