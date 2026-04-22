Maharashtra clears Rs 500 crore biogas policy to tackle waste, fuel demand

The government will provide land on lease, fast-track approvals through a single-window system and roll out a digital platform to connect waste suppliers and developers.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, 2026, with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for 2026-27, aiming to convert urban waste and farm residue into clean fuel and organic fertiliser.

The policy seeks to reduce landfill burden, curb pollution and cut dependence on fossil fuels.

It focuses on linking segregated biodegradable waste from cities to biogas plants, with urban local bodies leading implementation. Agricultural residue and cattle waste will also be used as feedstock, with cluster-based projects allowed where supply is limited.

Biogas plants of at least 200 tonnes per day will be set up by public and private players under a public-private partnership model, backed by assured payments.