Maharashtra clears Rs 500 crore biogas policy to tackle waste, fuel demand

The policy seeks to reduce landfill burden, curb pollution and cut dependence on fossil fuels.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
1 min readUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 10:26 PM IST
biogasThe government will provide land on lease, fast-track approvals through a single-window system and roll out a digital platform to connect waste suppliers and developers.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, 2026, with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for 2026-27, aiming to convert urban waste and farm residue into clean fuel and organic fertiliser.

The policy seeks to reduce landfill burden, curb pollution and cut dependence on fossil fuels.

It focuses on linking segregated biodegradable waste from cities to biogas plants, with urban local bodies leading implementation. Agricultural residue and cattle waste will also be used as feedstock, with cluster-based projects allowed where supply is limited.

Biogas plants of at least 200 tonnes per day will be set up by public and private players under a public-private partnership model, backed by assured payments.

The government will provide land on lease, fast-track approvals through a single-window system and roll out a digital platform to connect waste suppliers and developers.

Officials said the policy will reduce dumping, check air and water pollution, and create jobs while offering farmers an additional source of income.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 22: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments