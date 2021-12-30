Maharashtra clears promotion of 55 IPS officers

The promotions of two IPS officers were kept in a sealed envelope as one is facing a departmental inquiry and another facing an anti-corruption bureau inquiry will be kept in a sealed envelope.

The state government cleared promotions of 55 Indian Police Service officers in a departmental promotion committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty on Thursday.

The 2009 batch of IPS officers were promoted from deputy commissioner of police to selection grade DCP, and IPS officers of the 2008 batch were promoted as deputy inspectors general of police.

IPS officers of the 2004 batch were promoted as inspector general of police, and officers of the 1997 batch were promoted as additional DG of police. However, there are no posts of additional DG which are vacant and officers will be posted once ADGs get promoted and posted as DG.

For becoming a selection grade DCP, an IPS officer has to spend 13 years in service, and for getting a promotion as deputy inspector general of police an officer has to spend 14 years. To get the IG rank, an IPS officer has to serve 18 years and to become an additional DG of police, an officer has to work for 25 years.

Read | Mumbai Police FIR against three officers for not charging woman who used fake docs for citizenship

The promotions of two IPS officers were kept in a sealed envelope as one is facing a departmental inquiry and another facing an anti-corruption bureau inquiry will be kept in a sealed envelope. They will be granted promotion once they are absolved.

The minutes will be soon sent to CM Uddhav Thackeray for the final nod and a police establishment board meeting will be held later for their postings.

Additional Director General Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay is yet to get posting of director general of police though his promotion was cleared in March. Sources in the police said that there are eight posts of director general in Maharashtra and just six are filled. DGP Sanjay Pandey is holding additional charge of DGP and IPS officer Param Bir Singh is suspended.