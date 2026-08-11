Maharashtra clears 83,700 sq ft forest land for 2 Adani Group projects

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The state government has approved the diversion of nearly 83,700 sq ft of forest land for two projects of Adani Group companies in Raigad and Amravati, including reserve forest and mangrove land for a proposed cement terminal in Alibag, officials said.
The Forest Department issued two separate Government Resolutions on Monday, allowing the diversion of forest land to Adani Cementation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited for the projects.
The larger diversion, covering 0.6497 hectare or about 69,933 sq ft, involves reserved forest, nala mangrove forest and creek mangrove forest land at Shahapur and Shahabaz villages in Alibag taluka, Raigad district.
The land has been diverted to Adani Cementation for a berthing jetty, conveyor corridor with backup facilities and an approach road for its Raigad Cement Bulk Terminal.
The government order, however, makes the permission subject to conditions, including allowing forest officials unhindered access to the diverted area. It states that if the company restricts such access or creates any hindrance, the permission for diversion of the forest land for non forest use can be withdrawn.
In the second order, the government approved diversion of 0.1281 hectare, or about 13,788 sq ft, of reserved and identified forest land to Adani Total Gas Limited.
The company will use the land for laying an underground steel pipeline to establish a natural gas distribution network in Amravati city and surrounding areas, officials added.
The two orders together cover about 0.78 hectares of forest land. The Raigad project involves mangrove forest land, while the Amravati project involves reserved and identified forest land.
The government orders did not provide details on the compensatory afforestation measures or other conditions beyond those specified in the respective orders.
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