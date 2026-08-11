Maharashtra clears 83,700 sq ft forest land for 2 Adani Group projects

The Forest Department issued two separate Government Resolutions on Monday, allowing the diversion of forest land to Adani Cementation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited for the projects. (File Photo)

The state government has approved the diversion of nearly 83,700 sq ft of forest land for two projects of Adani Group companies in Raigad and Amravati, including reserve forest and mangrove land for a proposed cement terminal in Alibag, officials said.

The Forest Department issued two separate Government Resolutions on Monday, allowing the diversion of forest land to Adani Cementation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited for the projects.

The larger diversion, covering 0.6497 hectare or about 69,933 sq ft, involves reserved forest, nala mangrove forest and creek mangrove forest land at Shahapur and Shahabaz villages in Alibag taluka, Raigad district.

The land has been diverted to Adani Cementation for a berthing jetty, conveyor corridor with backup facilities and an approach road for its Raigad Cement Bulk Terminal.