Maharashtra Class 12 Mathematics question paper ‘leaked’ 30 minutes before examination

Around 30 minutes before the Class 12 mathematics examination of Maharashtra state board was set to begin Friday, the question paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination was allegedly leaked in Buldhana’s Sinkhed Raja town, officials said.

The issue came to light after a television news channel showed the images of two pages of mathematics question paper and reported that the images were available on social media platforms at 10.30 am, half an hour before the exam.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education swung into action. It has sent its team to Buldhana for a primary inquiry and plans to file a police complaint seeking to trace the origin of the images.