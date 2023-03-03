scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Maharashtra Class 12 Mathematics question paper ‘leaked’ 30 minutes before examination

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said that it has to be finalised if the incident in Buldhana's Sinkhed Raja town can be considered a paper leak as the images allegedly went viral at 10.30 am when the students were supposed to be in the exam hall.

paper leakThe issue came to light after a television news channel showed the images of two pages of mathematics question paper and reported that the images were available half an hour before the exam.(Representational)
Around 30 minutes before the Class 12 mathematics examination of Maharashtra state board was set to begin Friday, the question paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination was allegedly leaked in Buldhana’s Sinkhed Raja town, officials said.

The issue came to light after a television news channel showed the images of two pages of mathematics question paper and reported that the images were available on social media platforms at 10.30 am, half an hour before the exam.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education swung into action. It has sent its team to Buldhana for a primary inquiry and plans to file a police complaint seeking to trace the origin of the images.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 18:17 IST
