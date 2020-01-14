Maharashtra: ‘Civic schools in state to adopt Delhi school education model’

“Education is the state government’s priority. The state government will ensure ordinary people are also provided quality education. There will be no paucity of funds for education of children,” said Pawar. “Education is the state government’s priority. The state government will ensure ordinary people are also provided quality education. There will be no paucity of funds for education of children,” said Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has decided to adopt the Delhi school model to raise the quality of education imparted to children studying in educational institutions under municipal corporations. All the municipal corporation-run schools in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchawad and Navi Mumbai will follow the Delhi education model, as per a decision taken by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

At a school education review meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday, Pawar said, “Today, the Delhi school education model is considered to be best in the country. The transformation in education system under the Delhi model needs a relook and should be replicated to raise the standard of education in Maharashtra.”

Pawar was referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative to bring major tranformation in the school education system in the capital.

“The Delhi model will ensure both effective financial management and also better educational standards,” said Pawar. While emphasising that the Maharashtra government will always accord the highest priority to education, he said, “Every student, irrespective of his family income and category, is entitled to quality education, and the government is committed to accomplish this agenda.”

“Education is the state government’s priority. The state government will ensure ordinary people are also provided quality education. There will be no paucity of funds for education of children. However, government will not tolerate misuse of funds allocated for education,” added Pawar.

The Delhi model will initially be implemented on a pilot basis in civic-run schools in Mumbai. Once it is successful, it will be replicated across civic schools across the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to study the Delhi model and evolve a framework.

