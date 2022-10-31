Maharashtra civic polls: Congress warms up to idea of tie-up with NCP, Uddhav-led Sena

After repeatedly resisting the idea of another tie-up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena for the civic polls in the state, the Maharashtra unit of the Congress now appears to be warming up to the prospect considering that a united Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition will be in a better position to outdo the BJP-Eknath Shinde combine in the forthcoming polls.

Leaders of the three parties will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the municipal council, municipal corporation and zila parishad polls.

The Congress unit in the state had repeatedly stated that it would fight the civic polls on its own rather than tying up with the NCP or Shiv Sena. “We have been saying that a tie-up with the NCP and Sena is possible in civic polls only if our local units agree to it. Actually, there is no change in our stand. But we want to firm up our alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena for the civic polls and therefore top leaders of the three parties will meet tomorrow and discuss the possibility of a tie-up,” state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express on Monday.

On the other hand, the NCP has been keen on the three parties fighting together in the civic polls. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had previously said that if the Congress was not willing for such a tie-up, the NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena would enter the fray together.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “Our stand is that if the party’s district chief says that we have enough strength to contest the local body polls on our own, then we will not have a tie-up with the Congress or NCP. But if our district chief is in favour of such a tie-up, we will go for it.”

A Congress leader said there is some unease in the MVA in the face of the BJP, Shinde-led Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) trying to forge an alliance ahead of the upcoming polls. “If they are trying to come together, then it makes no sense for the constituents of the MVA to contest elections separately and allow the division of votes. And therefore, there is a thinking among MVA leaders to firm up the three-party alliance for all polls and present a united, strong force before the voters in Maharashtra. This will send out a strong signal,” the senior leader said.