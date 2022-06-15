Maharashtra: Nod of civic panel may not be needed to redevelop cluster buildings less than 250 metres in height

The state Urban Development Department is considering amending Section 33 (9) of Development Control Promotion and Regulations (DCPR), 2034, which will allow the Mumbai municipal commissioner to give approval for redevelopment of buildings that are less than 250 metres in height and are being built under the Cluster Development scheme. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called for suggestions and objections to amend the rule.

Till now, a technical High Rise Committee appointed by the BMC had the power to give approvals for such buildings.

Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani of Urban Development Department told The Indian Express, “This is meant to simplify the process.’’

According to the notice for suggestion/objection issued by the Urban Development Department, it had received various submissions seeking modification of certain provisions of Regulation 33(7) and Regulation 33(9) of the DCPR.

In August 2020, the BMC had submitted its reports on a proposal by MHADA, which had sought to remove powers of the High Rise Committee to approve proposals under Cluster Development scheme for buildings of height less than 250 metres. The issue was referred to a committee constituted by the state government. It has decided to modify DCPR-2034 accordingly.

“We have proposed that in the reconstruction or re-development proposal under this regulation, for high-rise buildings with height more than l20 metres but less than 250 metres, opinion of the technical committee for high-rise buildings constituted under Regulation l9(2A) is not required,” said an official of the Urban Development Department.