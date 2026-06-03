Anganwadi, ASHA, NHM workers end three-day protest after meeting with minister Girish Mahajan

NHM Employees, Anganwadi workers, and Asha Workers gathered at Azad Maidan to protest against the delay in payment of pending arrears and honorariums. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The three-day sit-in protest organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) at Azad Maidan ended on Wednesday after a delegation of union leaders met Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, who assured them that a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be convened by the end of the month to discuss their demands.

Thousands of National Health Mission workers including from both organised and unorganised sectors, such as, hawkers, powerloom workers, beedi workers, industrial labourers and scheme workers from across Maharashtra took part in the protest, which began on June 1. Following the meeting, workers began returning to their respective districts on Wednesday after 8pm.