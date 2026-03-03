164 Maharashtra citizens, including 84 Pune students, to fly home from UAE on special flights arranged by Eknath Shinde

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two special aircraft to bring back 164 citizens of the state stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted air traffic in parts of West Asia.
According to the deputy chief minister’s office, the two Star Air flights will depart on Tuesday afternoon from Fujairah International Airport and are expected to land in Mumbai between 5.30 pm and 7 pm.
Aircraft VT-GSO is scheduled to take off at 3.30 pm, while VT-GSH will depart at 4.30 pm. Together, the two flights will carry 164 passengers to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Among those returning are 84 students from Indira School of Business Studies, Pune, who had travelled to Dubai on an educational tour. With portions of Middle Eastern airspace affected by the intensifying conflict, their return journey was disrupted, and they were unable to board their scheduled flights.
Officials said the students approached Shinde for assistance. Two days ago, Shinde spoke to the stranded citizens and assured them that the state government would facilitate their return. “Do not worry. The Maharashtra government and I personally stand with you. All efforts will be made to bring you back safely,” he told them, according to his office.
Following this, Shinde’s office coordinated with the relevant authorities to arrange special aircraft from Fujairah, as flight operations in and around Dubai were impacted due to the security situation.
The remaining passengers include residents from Thane, Murbad, and Ahilyanagar, among other districts of Maharashtra, who were also stranded in the UAE.
The 84 students have left their hotel by special buses for the airport. They expressed gratitude to the Dubai authorities and to Shinde for facilitating their return.
Shiv Sena MLAs Murji Patel, Dilip Lande and Mangesh Kudalkar will be present at Mumbai airport to receive the passengers on behalf of the party.
State government officials said they are monitoring the situation and will extend assistance to other citizens from Maharashtra, if required.
