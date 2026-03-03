164 Maharashtra citizens, including 84 Pune students, to fly home from UAE on special flights arranged by Eknath Shinde

Following this, Shinde’s office coordinated with the relevant authorities to arrange special aircraft from Fujairah, as flight operations in and around Dubai were impacted due to the security situation. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arranged two special aircraft to bring back 164 citizens of the state stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after escalating hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran disrupted air traffic in parts of West Asia.

According to the deputy chief minister’s office, the two Star Air flights will depart on Tuesday afternoon from Fujairah International Airport and are expected to land in Mumbai between 5.30 pm and 7 pm.

Aircraft VT-GSO is scheduled to take off at 3.30 pm, while VT-GSH will depart at 4.30 pm. Together, the two flights will carry 164 passengers to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Among those returning are 84 students from Indira School of Business Studies, Pune, who had travelled to Dubai on an educational tour. With portions of Middle Eastern airspace affected by the intensifying conflict, their return journey was disrupted, and they were unable to board their scheduled flights.