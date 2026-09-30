Maharashtra cities heading for water cuts? State mulls 10% cut amid drought

With Maharashtra staring at worsening water scarcity and agrarian distress, the state government is considering a 10 per cent cut in urban water supply and restrictions on construction in water-scarce areas, even as it plans to spend Rs 6,728 crore under the employment guarantee scheme to generate jobs and put money into the rural economy.

The proposals were discussed at the first meeting of the state Cabinet sub-committee on drought mitigation on Tuesday, a week after the government declared drought in 265 tehsils across Maharashtra.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Water Resources Department had been asked to examine the feasibility of a 10 per cent cut in urban water supply and restrictions in rural areas. A decision is expected soon.

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“Water scarcity is a reality. A decision on water cuts will be taken soon,” Bawankule said.

The government is also reconsidering the drought status of around 10 to 15 talukas that failed to meet the prescribed Trigger-1 threshold. Officials have been asked to re-examine physical ground reports and other assessment criteria. Chandwad, Mudkhed and parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia are among the areas being considered.

The government has said that drinking water and cattle fodder will get priority in drought-hit areas. Village ponds and percolation tanks will be reserved for drinking water. The order of water allocation will be drinking water first, followed by fodder crops, Rabi crops and sugarcane.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde directed officials to halt construction of individual and commercial buildings in areas facing water scarcity. The government has also asked authorities to avoid works such as cement roads and other projects that could lead to unnecessary water consumption.

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Bawankule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given priority to drought mitigation and directed that the government machinery remain available on the ground. Talathis, Gram Sevaks and Agriculture Officers have been asked to remain in their respective areas.

The government is also examining the possibility of suspending recovery of agriculture loans. Bawankule directed Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to check with the Reserve Bank of India whether a circular could be issued on suspension of loan recoveries.

The government has asked that farmers be provided all possible assistance and directed that farmers’ signatures be obtained on crop damage assessment reports. District Collectors have also been asked to make greater use of corporate social responsibility funds for drought-related works.

At the district level, “war rooms” will be set up under the direct supervision of District Collectors to coordinate drought-relief measures.

Rs 6,728 crore employment push

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Alongside water and farm relief measures, the state government has decided to use the employment guarantee programme to inject money into drought-hit rural areas.

Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale said Rs 6,728 crore had been allocated under the state’s employment guarantee programme, VB-G RAM G, for works aimed at generating employment and strengthening rural infrastructure.

“In a drought situation, the EGS scheme plays a major role in providing relief to people in rural areas by offering employment and supporting the rural economy. We have allocated Rs 6,728 crore for this purpose and will undertake various types of water conservation and rural infrastructure projects,” Gogawale said.

The state has identified 375 types of works to be undertaken under the programme. These will include water conservation, agriculture-related facilities and rural infrastructure projects, with the twin objective of creating local employment and creating assets that can help mitigate water scarcity.

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The government has also constituted a three-member committee of secretaries to examine the emerging fodder shortage. The committee will study fodder management measures adopted by states such as Rajasthan and work out arrangements to ensure supplies for livestock over the next three to four months.

The drought measures come against the backdrop of an 18 per cent rainfall deficit in Maharashtra this monsoon, with the state last week declaring drought in 265 of its 358 tehsils.