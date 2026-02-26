‘Conspiracy or negligence?’: Maharashtra CID to probe ‘sabotage’ angle in Ajit Pawar’s fatal Baramati plane crash

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the Accidental Death (AD) case registered after the January 28 Baramati plane crash that killed then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, said Thursday it will examine whether the crash was the result of criminal conspiracy, sabotage, or negligence.

The update by the CID officials comes on the day when NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin and NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar approached the Baramati police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the aircraft that crashed and against the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Thursday afternoon, Rohit Pawar arrived at the Maharashtra CID office in Pune to hold discussions with senior officers.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is investigating the Baramati plane crash. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of accidental deaths registered with the Pune Rural police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.

The Maharashtra CID is conducting this inquiry because one of the deceased was a high-ranking public official.

“Scope of inquiry is to probe whether there was any criminal conspiracy of sabotage, or criminal negligence or illegal omission behind the crash. CID is coordinating with AAIB. Once the AAIB probe concludes, its findings will be considered in our inquiry. We have collected relevant evidence, and the process is ongoing. The Maharashtra Government has communicated to the Centre on transferring the probe to CBI,” said Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police, CID, in a press briefing.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, registration VT-SSK, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was involved in an accident in Baramati while operating a flight from Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28.

Officials also clarified that CID is not conducting the probe into the causes of the crash, which is solely the domain of AAIB, but a procedural investigation into the deaths. They said CID will prepare a complete report of the facts known, and the AAIB’s findings will be included in the police report.

AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘Safety Occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2250 kilograms or Turbojet aircraft are investigated by AAIB.

Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious Incident, AAIB appoints an investigator-in-charge or investigators under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. The investigator-in-charge is responsible for conducting the investigation into the circumstances of the accident or serious incident.