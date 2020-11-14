Maharashtra chief of Dalit Youth Panthers among 5 arrested for extortion

The accused allegedly threatened to create obstacles in the company's activities if the money was not provided.

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested five persons, including the Maharashtra chief of Dalit Youth Panthers, Bhaisaheb Jadhav, for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion money.

As per police, the accused approached a representative of one Neeraj Cement company in Govandi and demanded Rs 5 lakh for ‘party work’. The accused allegedly threatened to create obstacles in the company’s activities if the money was not provided. The complainant then approached Govandi police and an FIR was registered on Wednesday. The accused were subsequently arrested on Thursday.

