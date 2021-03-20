Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits Nandurbar, Nashik to review Covid situation, vaccination

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited two vaccination centres in Dhadgaon and Molgi to inspect how remote areas were handling the vaccination drive in Nandurbar district (file)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited two vaccination centres in Dhadgaon and Molgi to inspect how remote areas were handling the vaccination drive in Nandurbar district.

The CM and health secretary advised the district to scale up the number of centres and increase daily vaccination numbers.

Nandurbar has 38 vaccination centres so far. While it sent a request to activate 12 private hospitals as vaccination centres, approval has come for three. Officials said the central government is yet to give a nod to nine hospitals. “We are going to increase government centres in the coming days. Shortlisting of primary health centres has begun,” said civil surgeon Dr Raghunath Bhoe.



Nandurbar has been a cause of constant concern for its high positivity rate, which currently stands at 17.5 per cent. The district has a scattered population. While it does not note high number of cases, the count is steadily rising. Its active cases rose from 253 on March 1 to over 2,000. Daily new cases have risen from single digits to 300-400 in last 20 days.



The CM also visited Nashik district, where he held a review of the Covid-19 situation and vaccination. Nashik is recording over 2,000 cases daily, of which 70 per cent are in Nashik municipal corporation area. The district has seen a 10-fold rise in cases from the beginning of March. In the last week the district scaled up beds in Dedicated Covid Health Centres to 650 in rural areas.