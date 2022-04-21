Maharashtra: Chemical factory blaze in Palghar district kills manager

A manager with a chemical company died after a major fire broke out at its factory in Tarapur in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday, fire department officials said.

According to a fire brigade official, the fire broke out at the factory of Chembond Chemicals at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area in Tarapur around 8:30-9am on Thursday.

The official said the factory had a lot of chemicals and it was suspected that a blast took place in the factory. However, the exact cause of the blast and the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to the fire brigade official.

Owing to the highly inflammable materials stored in the factory, the fire spread quickly and clouds of smoke could be seen from far away, sources said.

The company makes chemicals like water treatment, polymers, construction chemicals, high performance coatings, animal health and industrial biotech products.

“As soon as we got information, a fire fighting team was rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. We are conducting an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the fire,” said an official of the fire department.