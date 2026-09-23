Maharashtra changes land acquisition rule, cuts base for 12% extra payment: What changes?

The 2013 land acquisition law provides for a 12 per cent annual payment, in addition to the market value (Representational photo: Wikipedia)

The Maharashtra government has changed how the additional 12 percent payment to landowners is calculated during a land acquisition. Payments to landowners will now be based on the market value of the land, without adding the government-prescribed factor of two that would eventually increase the compensation value.

The Revenue Department, through a Government Resolution on September 10, replaced its October 28, 2016 instructions.

According to the official, MSRDC had sought the change as it is undertaking large-scale land acquisition for projects including the Virar-Alibaug corridor and the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway.

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The official said MSRDC wanted the calculation to be clarified and streamlined to expedite the acquisition process and avoid further complications and litigation over the additional payment.