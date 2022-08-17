Maharashtra: Changes in corporations as govt transfers officials

Jayashree Bhoj, managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.

Rajesh Patil, who has come on deputation from Odisha and was working as the commissioner of Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has been posted as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

Former Satara collector Shekhar Singh has been posted as Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner.

Madan Nagargoje, on deputation from Madhya Pradesh, who worked as managing director of Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, has been posted as MD of Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation. Suman Chandra has been posted as MD, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation. M Nawin Sona has been appointed as Secretary II (Public Health).