Maharashtra: Changes in corporations as govt transfers officials

August 17, 2022 1:06:46 am
Jayashree Bhoj, managing director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.
Rajesh Patil, who has come on deputation from Odisha and was working as the commissioner of Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has been posted as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.
Former Satara collector Shekhar Singh has been posted as Pune-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation commissioner.
Madan Nagargoje, on deputation from Madhya Pradesh, who worked as managing director of Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, has been posted as MD of Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Development Corporation. Suman Chandra has been posted as MD, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation. M Nawin Sona has been appointed as Secretary II (Public Health).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Monsoon session begins today: Opposition set to corner govt on law and order situation
Horoscope Today, August 17, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Day after collapse kills 2, Mulund building, 1 more get demolition notice
Monsoon session begins today: BJP-Shinde unite to take on divided MVA
Heavy rain hits traffic, BEST bus services & trains in Mumbai, suburbs
Maharashtra: Swine flu cases in state see 162% spike in 12 days compared to January-July tally
Free education to all children in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces ‘page commandos’ to take on BJP’s page committees
2 drones spotted near Ambala air base in less than 72 hours, cops initiate probe
No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit
Watch: Man sits on scooter as it hangs in air while getting towed
Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut